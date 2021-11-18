Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over Coastal Carolina 65-53

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jaylen Sims came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds to spark UNC Wilmington to a 65-53 victory over Coastal Carolina in nonconference play on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 11 points for the Seahawks (2-2), while Trazarien White scored 10.

Vince Cole had 12 points for the Chanticleers (1-1). Essam Mostafa added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Rudi Williams scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories