Silverio scores 40 to lift Hofstra past Elon 97-64

ELON, N.C. (AP)Omar Silverio had a career-high 40 points shooting 11 for 16 from 3-point range and Hofstra beat Elon 97-64 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Estrada had 14 points and seven assists for Hofstra (18-9, 10-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Darlinstone Dubar added 11 points. Jalen Ray had 10 points.

Hofstra posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Hunter McIntosh had 19 points for the Phoenix (8-19, 5-9). Chuck Hannah added 10 points. Darius Burford had 10 points.

