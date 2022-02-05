Sills carries Arkansas St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 67-58

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Desi Sills registered 15 points as Arkansas State topped Louisiana-Lafayette 67-58 on Saturday.

Markise Davis had 13 points for Arkansas State (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Antwon Jackson had 10 points. Norchad Omier had 8 points and 17 rebounds.

Jordan Brown had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-11, 5-6). Kobe Julien added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Theo Akwuba had three blocks.

The Red Wolves leveled the season series against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 83-77 on Jan. 6.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com