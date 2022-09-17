HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Hrbacek rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker led a second-half comeback and Sam Houston beat Texas A&M-Commerce 27-17 on Saturday night.

Sam Houston starting quarterback Jordan Yates threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown as Texas A&M-Commerce pulled within 10-7 in the third quarter. Sam Houston opted for Shoemaker on the next drive and he responded by leading three scoring drives.

Cody Chrest made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone to stretch the Sam Houston lead to 17-7. After TAMUC trimmed it to 17-10, Chris Hicks returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards and Hrbacek scored five plays later.

Hrbacek set up the final score with 41 more yards on the ground, leading to a 46-yard field goal by Seth Morgan for Sam Houston (1-2).

Texas A&M-Commerce (1-2) managed just 84 yards of total offense in the first half and got its first offensive touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2