SHK Scallywag early leader in Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race

SYDNEY (AP)Supermaxi SHK Scallywag 100 was the first out of Sydney Heads to take an early lead of the 88-strong fleet in the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race.

The Hong Kong boat, skippered by Australian David Witt, navigated through the heads ahead of fellow supermaxis Black Jack and LawConnect in conditions of close to 15 knots following the Sunday afternoon start on Sydney Harbor.

The fleet was reduced to 88 boats just before the race when the 49-foot Vamp withdrew because a crew member had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Vamp was among five boats to withdraw in the 24 hours before the start.

Last year’s race was canceled the week before it was due to start because of coronavirus-related quarantine issues, but the 2021 edition is proceeding with mass virus-testing protocols in place. Skippers have been told boats must immediately retire from the race if a crew member receives a message from health authorities saying they have tested positive for COVID-19.

”With the co-operation of the Tasmanian government, we’ve been able to get these boats away and we are very appreciative of that,” said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore Noel Cornish. ”So people can go as long as they’ve had their test. They can get sailing and get their result on the way down.”

”We need to manage if a boat gets a positive test on board. The idea is they would retire and we would then let the normal processes occur.”

Super maxi LawConnect is the favorite for line honors, with the forecast for strong southerly winds on the first night potentially giving it the edge over the other two 100-foot boats.

The 628 nautical-mile race (1,170 kilometers, or about 720 miles) sails from Sydney down the south coast of New South Wales state and across Bass Strait to Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania.

In 2017, Comanche set the race record after finishing in 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds, beating Perpetual Loyal’s record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds, set the previous year.

The record is not expected to be challenged this year, with the first boats expected to take at least two days to get to Hobart.

