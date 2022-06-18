COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Andre Shinyashiki scored the tying goal for Charlotte FC in a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Shinyashiki’s game-tying goal came in the 49th minute for Charlotte (6-8-2).

Erik Hurtado scored late in the first half for the Crew (4-5-5).

Eloy Room saved one shot for the Crew and Kristijan Kahlina made two saves for Charlotte.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Crew visiting Real Salt Lake and Charlotte playing at CF Montreal.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the ”Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.