Sherman, West Virginia outlast No. 15 UConn 56-53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on for a 56-53 victory over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (8-1) were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season.

Sean McNeil, who missed West Virginia’s last game with a sore back, added 16 points for the Mountaineers.

Short-handed UConn (8-2) was held to a season low in points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. R.J. Cole added 14 and Andre Jackson scored 10.

West Virginia went 12 of 27 (44%) from the free-throw line, its worst performance of the season.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 94, WYOMING 65

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 17 points and Arizona dominated Wyoming in the first half.

The Wildcats (8-0) continued their run of overwhelming opponents, smothering the Cowboys (8-1) on the defensive end to set up easy baskets in transition for a 31-point halftime late.

Xavier DuSell had 22 points and Graham Ike scored 17 for the Cowboys.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 75, MINNESOTA 67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for Michigan State in the first Big Ten opener for Minnesota coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo.

Brown had three 3-pointers as the Spartans (8-2, 1-0) went 10 for 21 from long range against a Gophers team that entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the nation at 23.1% allowed.

Sixth-year senior Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points and Jamison Battle scored 17 points for the Gophers (7-1, 0-1), whose feel-good start in Johnson’s debut was hit with a reality check from the stronger and deeper Spartans.

NO. 20 FLORIDA 85, NORTH FLORIDA 55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and Florida ended a two-game skid by beating North Florida.

Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9).

Jarius Hicklen led North Florida with 16 points. Jadyn Parker added 12 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 85, TOWSON 74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and Ohio State held off Towson.

E.J. Liddell made all eight of his free throws and scored 15 points for Ohio State (7-2), and Zed Key added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have beaten two unranked opponents since knocking off then-No. 1 Duke last week.

It was a strong shooting night all around for Ohio State, which shot 57.4% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line.

Jason Gibson scored 19 points to lead Towson (6-4).

NO. 22 WISCONSIN 64, INDIANA 59

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana.

Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998.

Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. Indiana (7-2, 1-1) missed 14 of its last 15 shots.

Race Thompson led Indiana with 12 points.

NO. 24 BYU 82, UTAH STATE 71

PROVO, Utah (AP) – Alex Barcello scored 17 points while Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and six assists to lead BYU past Utah State.

Fousseyni Traore chipped in 14 points and Trevin Knell added a season-high 13. The Cougars (8-1) shot 50% from the field as they won their second straight game and remained unbeaten at home.

Justin Bean had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Aggies (6-3).

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25