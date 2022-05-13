MADISON, Wis. (AP)Bill Sheridan has resigned as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach while the NCAA investigates him for potential rules violations during his tenure as Air Force’s defensive line coach.

Wisconsin hired Sheridan on Feb. 22 after he had spent two years at Air Force.

Action Network first reported that Air Force had completed an internal investigation into recruiting violations and was awaiting an NCAA ruling on penalties for rules violations committed by Sheridan and three other former assistants. The report said the assistants provided impermissible benefits and hosted prospects during the pandemic-imposed dead period in 2020.

”While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program,” Sheridan said Friday in a statement released by the university. ”As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.”

Sheridan had arrived at Wisconsin as part of Paul Chryst’s offseason staff changes. He filled a vacancy created when Bob Bostad, who had coached Wisconsin’s inside linebackers the last five seasons, moved over to the other side of the ball to coach Wisconsin’s offensive line. Bostad previously had coached Wisconsin’s offensive line from 2008-11.

”I want to thank Bill for his time with us,” Chryst said in a statement. ”Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Sheridan had spent two seasons as Boston College’s linebackers coach before coming to Air Force. He also was Boston College’s defensive coordinator in 2019.

The former NFL assistant was defensive coordinator for the New York Giants in 2009 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13. Sheridan coached linebackers for the Giants (2005-08), Miami Dolphins (2010-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

”I have great respect for coach Chryst, his staff and the student-athletes I had the privilege of meeting and coaching over the past three months,” Sheridan said. ”I regret that I will not have the opportunity to continue to be part of this special group and wish them well with the upcoming season.”

