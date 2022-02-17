Sherfield sparks Nevada to 90-60 romp over San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Grant Sherfield finished with 25 points and 10 assists and Nevada walloped San Jose State 90-60 on Thursday night.

Sherfield sank 10 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 Mountain West Conference). Sherfield notched his third points/assists double-double of the season. Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Will Baker scored 16 on 7-of-9 shooting and Tre Coleman made 5 of 6 shots and scored 14.

Nevada shot 66% from the floor (35 of 63) and hit 10 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Myron Amey Jr. had 16 points to lead the Spartans (7-18, 0-13), who have lost 14 straight. Alvaro Cardenas scored 13.

The two teams squared off in back-to-back games with Nevada winning 81-72 in Reno.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25