NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile scored 15 points apiece and Oklahoma breezed to a 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington on Tuesday night.

Bamisile scored 12 in the first half to send Oklahoma (2-1) into the locker room with a 37-21 lead. Sherfield scored 12 in the second half to keep the Sooners in front. Sherfield added six assists.

CJ Noland pitched in with 11 points for Oklahoma. Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves led all rebounders with nine each.

Trazarien White was the lone UNC Wilmington (1-2) player to reach double figures, scoring 19. The Seahawks shot 35.1% from the floor and made just 2 of 21 tries from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma shot 53% overall, made 10 of 23 from distance (43.5%), and hit 12 of 16 from the free-throw line. The Sooners controlled the boards 37-28 and had a 19-4 edge in assists.

Nine different players took 3-point shots for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden made UNCW’s two 3s, but it took him eight shots to do it.

Oklahoma hosts South Alabama on Friday.

