Shaver, Smith lead Boise St. to 71-63 win over New Mexico

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- First responders reported a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old females in distress at Queen's Bath beach in Kauai on Saturday, Jan. 15.

“We urge the public that entry in these hazardous conditions can result in injuries or drownings and puts the lives of the public and our first responders at risk,” said Michael Gibson, the deputy chief of Kauai Fire Department (KFD).