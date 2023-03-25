SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)The San Jose Sharks signed defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year contract on Saturday after his final college season at Harvard ended.

The Sharks traded a 2024 third-round pick to Anaheim last month to acquire the rights to Thrun. San Jose had until Aug. 15 to sign him or he would have become an unrestricted free agent.

Thrun will immediately join the Sharks’ roster and the contract will run through next season.

The 22-year-old had seven goals and 26 assists with a plus-20 rating in 33 games for Harvard as a senior this season. The Crimson’s season ended with an 8-1 loss Friday to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.

