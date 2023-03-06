WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Tomas Hertl scored the tying goal with 10.2 seconds left in regulation and Logan Couture got the winner 1:21 into overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Steven Lorentz also scored and Erik Karlsson had two assists for San Jose, which was 0-4-1 during its skid. James Reimer had 36 saves.

Nate Schmidt and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg and David Rittich finished with 21 saves to lose his third straight start (0-2-1).

OILERS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Connor McDavid scored twice, giving him an NHL-leading 54 goals this season, to lead Edmonton.

In continuing to make his case for his third Hart MVP Trophy in eight NHL seasons, McDavid upped his league-leading points total to a career-best 124 – one more than he finished with last year – and enjoyed his 12th multi-goal game of the season. McDavid also extended his points streak to 11 games, in which the Oilers’ captain has 12 goals and 15 assists.

Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 36 shots for the Oilers.

Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.

FLAMES 5, STARS 4

DALLAS (AP) – Nick Ritchie scored a goal in his debut for Calgary after being part of the NHL’s first brother-for-brother trade and Tyler Toffoli scored on a breakaway with 4.7 seconds left as Calgary snapped a five-game skid.

Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored goals for the wild card-chasing Flames, who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games. Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves.

Jason Robertson scored his 38th goal for Dallas, Roope Hintz got his 30th on a short-hander, and captain Jamie Benn got his 26th to tie the score late in the third. Max Domi got his first goal for the Stars since getting traded from the Blackhawks right after Dallas had played in Chicago last Thursday night. Jake Oettinger had 33 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 5, SENATORS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Seth Jones scored two of Chicago’s three second-period goals, and the Blackhawks stopped Ottawa’s five-game win streak.

Anders Bjork had three primary assists, and Alex Stalock made 35 saves in his 11th career shutout. Lukas Reichel, Phillipp Kurashev and Jason Dickinson also scored as last-place Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mads Sogaard had 16 saves in his first regulation loss in seven appearances for Ottawa, which remained three points back of idle Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

KINGS 4, CAPITALS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mikey Anderson scored in the third period and Los Angeles got its fourth straight win.

Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Pheonix Copley made 20 saves as the Kings won their sixth straight game on home ice.

Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and Rasmus Sandin had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who failed to pick up a third straight road win in California. Darcy Kuemper had 37 saves.

CANUCKS 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Elias Pettersson scored the only goal in the shootout and Vancouver recovered after giving up a two-goal lead in the third period to pick up its third win in four games.

Pettersson, Vasily Podkolzin and Dakota Joshua had goals in regulation for the Canucks, and Arturs Silovs stopped 29 shots through overtime.

Luke Evangelista scored twice in the third period to tie the score, and Colton Sissons also had a goal for the Predators, who lost for the second time in seven games (5-1-1). Jeremy Lauzon had two assists and Juuse Saros had 26 saves.

