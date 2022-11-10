SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Mustangs (1-1) were led by Alimamy Koroma, who recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. Chance Hunter added eight points for Cal Poly. In addition, Trevon Taylor finished with seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Shabazz scored nine points in the first half and San Francisco went into halftime trailing 27-24. San Francisco outscored Cal Poly by 15 points in the second half. Shabazz led the way with nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

San Francisco’s next game is Sunday against UC Merced at home, while Cal Poly visits Stanford on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.