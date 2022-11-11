BALTIMORE (AP)Sam Sessoms scored 28 points as Coppin State beat Mount St. Mary’s 83-78 on Friday night.

Sessoms also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-2). Nendah Tarke scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 8 from the line, and added three steals and three blocks. Justin Steers shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Mountaineers (0-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Benjamin, who finished with 23 points and six assists. Dakota Leffew added 17 points for Mount St. Mary’s. George Tinsley also put up 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Coppin State plays Monday against Navy at home, and Mount St. Mary’s hosts McDaniel on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.