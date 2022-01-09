Second-place Nice overcomes red card to win 3-0 at Brest

PARIS (AP)Second-place Nice overcame an early sending off to add two more goals in a 3-0 win at Brest in the French league on Sunday.

After Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Nice midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was shown a red card in the 20th.

Nice withstood pressure before substitute striker Andy Delort netted in the 79th from forward Amine Gouiri’s fifth assist of a productive season. Gouiri grabbed his ninth goal with an effort deep in stoppage time.

Nice is above third-place Marseille on goal difference, although Marseille has played one game less.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain was in action later Sunday at Lyon, where a win would restore PSG’s 13-point lead.

Nice coach Christophe Galtier paired Gouiri with Dolberg in a 4-4-2 formation. Dolberg’s goal was set up by Justin Kluivert – son of the prolific former Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands striker, Patrick Kluivert.

Schneiderlin was then ordered off by referee Stephanie Frappart for a dangerous tackle.

Later Sunday, Philippe Clement was taking charge of his first game as Monaco coach when his sixth-placed side visited seventh-placed Nantes.

PSG, meanwhile, was without Lionel Messi and several other players who had the coronavirus. Messi returns to individual training in the coming days after testing negative for the virus on Thursday.

But winger Angel Di Maria, midfielder Julian Draxler, central defender Danilo Pereira, left back Layvin Kurzawa and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma remain in isolation.

