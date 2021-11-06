Seattle puts head coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave

SEATTLE (AP)Seattle University has placed basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave.

Seattle athletic director Shaney Fink confirmed the move in a statement Saturday.

Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported that a Black player for Seattle alleged Hayford used a racial slur during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated the player used the slur during the scrimmage and, after being informed by game officials, Hayford repeated it in an effort to curtail its use.

The report said Hayford also repeated the word after a player used it during the summer.

Stadium’s report said Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him. Fink said Hayford was placed on leave Friday.

Hayford has been at Seattle the previous four seasons and has a 64-55 overall record. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Eastern Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor will direct the team. He is in his fifth year with the program.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25