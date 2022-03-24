RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks signed cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker/special teams standout Joel Iyiegbuniwe on Thursday.

Both players signed one-year deals. For Coleman it’s a return to Seattle where he first earned consistent playing time as a nickel cornerback. Coleman spent the 2019-20 seasons with Detroit and last season in Miami.

”I’m very familiar with the people around here, the organization, the culture,” Coleman told the team’s website. ”I’ve been here, so I know what this organization expects and what they ask out of me. Pete Carroll, I feel like is one of the greatest coaches. And I just missed this place. I missed the energy that this place brings, I missed the fans, missed the players, missed the coaches, everybody. I’m just ready to get going.”

Coleman was a versatile player for Seattle during his first stint and eventually grew into being the extra defensive back the Seahawks would add in nickel situations. Coleman scored two defensive touchdowns for Seattle in 2017 and a year later had a career-high 55 tackles.

He signed with Detroit before the 2019 season and started 11 of 16 games for the Lions that season. Last season with Miami, Coleman played in 16 of 17 games and had two interceptions.

Iyiegbuniwe was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2018 but has played almost exclusively on special teams to date. Iyiegbuniwe will be reunited with new Seattle associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, who was the defensive coordinator in Chicago last season.

