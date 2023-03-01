EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Phillip Russell had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-65 win against Lindenwood on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The No. 5-seed Redhawks advance to play in the quarterfinals against fourth-seed Tennessee State.

Russell also had five assists and five steals for the Redhawks (16-16). Josh Earley scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Evan Eursher shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-21) with 19 points. Lindenwood also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Cam Burrell. Chris Childs also had 15 points.

