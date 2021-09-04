SE Louisiana’s second-half eruption dooms N. Alabama 49-28

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Cole Kelley threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat North Alabama 49-28 on Saturday in a season opener.

Jaylen Gipson threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tak Kennebrew to give North Alabama a 21-20 lead with 9:37 left in the third quarter for its last lead of the game. Southeastern Louisiana proceeded to score three touchdowns in its next four drives and used a pick-6 to seal the deal.

Taron Jones crashed in from three yards out, Kelley ran it from nine yards, Ferland Jordan intercepted Gipson and returned it 41 yards and Cephus Johnson III ran it in from 15 yards out to end the scoring.

Gipson threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25