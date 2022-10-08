SAN ANTONIO (AP)Lindsey Scott Jr. passed for 401 yards and seven touchdowns – all on seven first-half possessions – to propel Incarnate Word to a 56-17 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Scott opened the scoring for Incarnate Word (5-1, 2-1 Southland Conference) seven plays into the game with a 21-yard scoring strike to Taylor Grimes. Marcus Cooper followed with a 16-yard touchdown run on the Cardinals’ second possession for a 14-0 lead.

Scott capped the next three possessions with scoring throws to Roger McCuller covering 14 yards, an 83-yarder to Jaelin Campbell and a 6-yarder to Brandon Porter for a 35-0 first-quarter lead.

Scott hit Porter for a 5-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter before connecting with Darion Chafin from 19 yards out and Grimes from the 14 for a 56-10 halftime lead.

Scott completed 23 of 26 passes, tying the school’s single-game touchdown mark before sitting out the second half. Chafin finished with four catches for 115 yards, while Grimes caught six passes for 94.

Mike Chandler completed 13 of 25 passes for 177 yards with one interception for the Cardinals of Lamar (0-6, 0-3). RJ Carver and Jalen Dummett had touchdown runs.

