Scott scores 20, Maryland takes down Lehigh 76-55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Eric Ayala scored 20 points, leading five in double figures, and Maryland dominated the second half in a 76-55 victory over fill-in opponent Lehigh on Tuesday night.

Lehigh took the place of Loyola (Md), which had to withdraw because of COVID protocols within its program.

Donta Scott scored 17, Julian Reese 12, Qudus Wahab 11 and Hakim Hart 10 for the Terrapins. Hart added five assists and five steals, while Scott and Wahab each had eight rebounds.

The Terrapins scored the first eight points of the second half during a 15-2 run in which they outrebounded the Mountain Hawks 11-1. Maryland went on to outscore Lehigh 39-21 in the second half as the Mountain Hawks shot just 18%, making five field goals. Maryland shot 33% in the second half but was 19 of 22 from the free-throw line and 23 of 26 for the game.

Jeameril Wilson led Lehigh (1-10) with 17 points. Evan Taylor scored 14 and Nic Lynch 12.

Lehigh led for much of the first 11 minutes and went ahead 19-16 on a layup by Ben Knotsman with 9:12 remaining in the first half. About a minute later, Reese hit a 3-pointer to draw Maryland into a 19-all tie and the Terps went on to build a 34-24 lead. Lehigh still would not go away and rallied to trail just 37-34 at the half.

Maryland (7-4) improved to 2-1 under interim coach Danny Manning.

