CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jaylon Scott converted a three-point play with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift Charleston to a 92-90 win over Richmond on Monday night.

Andre Gustavson hit the second of two free throws as Richmond scored five straight points to take an 88-83 with 2:44 left in the extra period, but Scott hit a 3 and Ryan Larson scored at the basket to tie the game at 88-88 with 46 seconds left. Tyler Burton put the Spiders in front with a jumper, but Scott answered with a three-point play to take the lead for good, 91-90, and Babacar Faye added a free throw to set the final margin.

The Cougars’ Reyne Smith hit three straight free throws with 20 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 81-81 and forced overtime. Smith finished 8 of 16 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 from the line for the Cougars (2-1). Dalton Bolon scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 10 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Babacar Faye shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Burton finished with 38 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Spiders (2-1). Richmond also got 16 points and two blocks from Matt Grace. Isaiah Bigelow also had 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Charleston (SC) hosts Davidson and Richmond hosts Wichita State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.