Schofield carries Dixie State over Chicago State 79-65

CHICAGO (AP)Hunter Schofield had 23 points as Dixie State topped Chicago State 79-65 on Saturday.

Dancell Leter had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Dixie State (11-10, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Isaiah Pope added 12 points. Cameron Gooden had 10 points.

Coreyoun Rushin had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (6-15, 2-6). Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dominique Alexander had 10 points.

Brandon Betson, the Cougars’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, was held to only three points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com