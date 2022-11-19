OTTAWA, Ontario (AP)Akira Schmid made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.

Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian and Jesper Boqvist also scored for New Jersey. The Devils are one win away from matching the longest streak in franchise history, set Feb. 26-March 23, 2001.

Derick Brassard scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg started the game but was pulled early in the second period after allowing the third goal on 18 shots. Cam Talbot finished the game allowing one goal on 17 shots.

BRUINS 6, BLACKHAWKS 1

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak scored twice and Boston tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11.

Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored, and Charlie McAvoy had four assists to help Boston equal the season-opening home mark set by the Blackhawks in 1963-64 and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bruins (16-2-0).

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves.

Taylor Raddysh scored a power-play goal for Chicago and Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots. The Blackhawks have lost three straight.

WILD 2, HURRICANES 1, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to help Minnesota snap a three-game skid.

Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots for the Wild.

Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become the eighth goalie in NHL history to win the first six decisions of his career.

OILERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to lead slumping Edmonton.

Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who had lost five of seven overall and three straight at home. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists and McDavid added another. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots.

Mark Stone had two goals for the Golden Knights, Keegan Kolesar also scored and Adin Hill made 19 saves. Vegas has lost three of four to drop to 14-4-1.

In the extra period, McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Hill for his NHL-leading 16th of the season.

LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal in overtime to give Tampa Bay its fourth straight win.

In overtime, Stamkos beat Nashville goalie Jusse Saros with a slap shot from the high slot on a 4-on-3 power play to secure the come-from-behind win.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, Alex Killorn also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the Lightning. Brayden Point had two assists.

Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter scored and Saros made 36 saves for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

KRAKEN 3, KINGS 2, OT

SEATTLE (AP) – Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift Seattle.

Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Kraken, who have played in three straight overtime games -winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help Seattle improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots.

FLAMES 5, PANTHERS 4, SO

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead Calgary.

Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary, and Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves.

Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk scored for Florida. Spencer Knight had 31 saves.

Anton Lundell scored in the first round of the tiebreaker for Florida, and Jonathan Huberdeau tied it for Calgary in the second round.

Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on July 22.

CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 4, SO

MONTREAL (AP) – Nick Suzuki scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Montreal.

Cole Caufield scored his second goal of the game with 3 seconds left to force overtime, and Christian Dvorak and Mike Matheson also scored for the Canadiens. Suzuki also had two assists and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots.

Owen Tippett had two goals, Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart finished with 28 saves.

RANGERS 2, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and New York beat San Jose.

Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1).

Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left to break up Shesterkin’s shutout bid. James Reimer stopped 41 shots.

PENGUINS 3, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout as Pittsburgh beat Winnipeg.

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh. The Penguins won for the third time in five games (3-1-1) after losing seven straight (0-6-1).

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in 11 games (8-2-1).

AVALANCHE 4, CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado got its second straight win.

MacKinnon also had an assist for the Avalanche, who have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog. Andrew Cogliano and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper, who led the Avalanche to their championship last season, had 25 saves for Washington.

STARS 5, ISLANDERS 2

DALLAS (AP) – Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists to lead Dallas.

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help the Stars win their second straight game and increase their lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division.

Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each had two assists, with Seguin topping 700 points for his career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to improve to 7-2-1.

Mathew Barzal scored his first two goals this season for New York, which has lost two straight after winning nine of their previous 11 games. Semyon Varlamov finished with 31 saves.

BLUES 6, DUCKS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and two assists as St. Louis won its sixth straight game.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, Brayden Schenn added a goal and an assist, and Noel Acciari and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou had three assists and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

The Blues set a record for the longest winning streak in NHL history by a team immediately after losing at least eight in a row in regulation. They dropped a franchise-worst eight consecutive games between Oct. 24 and Nov. 8.

Cam Fowler and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who have lost five of six. John Gibson made 24 saves before being relieved by Anthony Stolarz to start the third period.

RED WINGS 6, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and Detroit got its second straight road win.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each had two. Ville Husso stopped 26 shots.

Emil Bemstrom scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 31 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SABRES 2

AT TORONTO (AP) – William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and Toronto handed Buffalo its eighth straight loss.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Mitch Marner had two assists to push his points streak to 12 games (three goals, 14 assists). Toronto is 6-1-2 in its last nine.

Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots for the Sabres in his first start after being recalled from the AHL with Eric Comrie sidelined by a lower-body injury.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports