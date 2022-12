ST. LOUIS (AP)Brayden Schenn had an eventful overtime period.

The St. Louis center scored at 2:23 of the extra session to lead the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night in a battle of Central Division rivals.

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. He was the sixth goalie this season to start a game on back-to-back days. On Sunday, he stopped 28 of 31 shots in an overtime loss to Colorado.

Schenn broke his stick just seconds into the overtime. He then lost his voice while screaming to the bench that he needed assistance in getting a new stick.

”He yells louder than I do,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said.

Just over two minutes later, Schenn popped in the rebound of a shot by Jordan Kyrou to seal the victory.

”Going to the bench, getting a new stick, getting back in the play and scoring the game-winner – it’s a good ending,” Kyrou said.

Kyrou broke in along the right wing and fired a shot that goalie Juuse Saros stopped with his blocker. The rebound went right to Schenn, who scored his seventh of the season.

”He was driving the net there and luckily enough, it bounced right on his stick,” Kyrou said.

Kyrou also enjoyed that Schenn was unable to speak to teammates or reporters after the contest.

”He can’t really talk right now – it’s tough,” Kyrou said with a smile.

Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who have lost three in a row.

Binnington stopped Matt Duchene early in the overtime and helped secure the win for the Blues, who had lost six of their last seven games.

Binnington recorded his 100th victory to become the sixth goalie in franchise history to hit the 100-win mark.

The Predators turned in a strong defensive effort, holding St. Louis to just four shots in the second period.

”I thought we did some good things,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. ”It was a hard-fought game and we knew that it was going to be like that.”

Berube agreed, calling the contest, ”a heavy game.”

”They’re a good team,” Berube added.

DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE

Nashville D Roman Josi has scored 94 goals since 2016-2017, the most of any defenseman during that span. That includes six goals this season.

MILESTONE MAN

St. Louis LW Brandon Saad played his 100th game as a member of the Blues. He has 30 goals and 27 assists with the team.

INJURY NEWS

St. Louis LW Pavel Buchnevich missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. He has nine goals and 11 assists. Berube said Buchnevich is close to returning. … Nashville D Alexandre Carrier missed the contest after leaving Saturday’s game against Ottawa with an upper-body injury. He is considered week to week.

NOTES: St. Louis coach Craig Berube is 169-95-37 since taking over Nov. 18, 2018. … Nashville C Ryan Johansen was whistled for three penalties, two in the first period. … The teams were a combined 0 for 7 on the power play, with the Predators going 0 for 4.

UP NEXT:

Predators: Host Edmonton on Tuesday.

Blues: Play at Edmonton on Thursday in the first of a five-game trip.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports