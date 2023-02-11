TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Nigel Scantlebury scored 18 points as Central Connecticut State beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-73 on Saturday night.

Scantlebury was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Blue Devils (8-19, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Jay Rodgers shot 8 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Kellen Amos was 3 of 10 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Demetre Roberts led the Knights (15-12, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and five assists. Grant Singleton added 19 points, five assists and five steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Ansley Almonor had 11 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.