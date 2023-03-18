CHICAGO (AP)Sergio Santos and Junior Moreno scored goals three minutes apart late in the second half to rally FC Cincinnati to a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night at Soldier Field.

Moreno scored a goal just eight minutes into the match to give Cincinnati (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Brandon Vazquez and Marco Angulo assisted on the netter.

Chicago (0-1-2) answered with a goal by Kacper Przybyłko in the 32nd minute – with assists from Brian Gutiérrez and Gastón Giménez – to tie the match. Rafael Czichos scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute to give the Fire a 2-1 lead at halftime. Chicago’s lead grew to 3-1 a minute into the second half on a goal by Chris Mueller. Arnaud Souquet and Maren Haile-Selassie had assists on the score.

Santos used passes from Luciano Acosta and Brenner to score in the 84th minute and Moreno’s goal was unassisted in the 87th.

The two teams are 3-3-3 against each other since Cincinnati joined the league in 2019. Cincinnati is 3-1-1 at Chicago. Cincinnati has lost just twice in its last 24 matches but one was a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Fire.

Both teams finished with 14 shots, but Cincinnati had a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Roman Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati. Chris Brady made six saves for the Fire.

Chicago has scored the first goal in a match just 12 times since the beginning of last season. Only D.C. United (11) has done it fewer times.

—

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports