SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Keshawn Justice, Carlos Stewart and Brandin Podziemski combined to score 61 points as Santa Clara held off BYU to earn an 83-76 in a West Coast Conference battle on Thursday night.

The Broncos scored eight points in the final minute to hold off a late BYU rally.

Justice hit a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left and finished with 23 points to lead Santa Clara (16-5, 4-2). Stewart hit a jumper and added two free throws in the final minute and scored 21 points. Podzemski added 17 points.

Rudi Williams scored seven points in the final minute-and-a-half to rally the Cougars (14-8, 4-3) and finished with 24 points. Spencer Johnson added 17 points and Dailin Hall contributed 12.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25