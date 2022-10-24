Sampdoria recorded its first win of the season on Monday by 1-0 over fellow Serie A struggler Cremonese, which was ruing an early missed penalty.

A late Omar Colley goal was enough to give Sampdoria the result that moved it off the bottom spot. It remained in the relegation zone, however, two points from safety and two above Cremonese.

Cremonese replaced Sampdoria at the foot of the standings and is the only side still without a win after 11 rounds.

The bottom three sides were in action on Monday and Hellas Verona remained 19th after losing at Sassuolo 2-1.

Cremonese almost got off to a great start when it was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute – after a pitchside review – for a foul by Samp defender Bruno Amione on David Okereke. But Cyriel Dessers’ spot kick was saved by Emil Audero.

Samp broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time. Cremonese failed to properly deal with a free kick and the ball was whipped back into the area where substitute Manolo Gabbiadini nodded it across for Colley to tap in from point-blank range.

EARLY GOAL

Verona started the match in perfect fashion when it took the lead within 90 seconds. Federico Ceccherini’s cross went past everyone and into the bottom right corner.

But Sassuolo leveled half an hour later as Armand Lauriente beat his marker on the left and cut into the area before firing in off the base of the far post.

Verona had a goal ruled out for offside and Sassuolo hit the post.

Davide Frattesi scored what proved to be the winner in the 74th, slotting home at the near post after great work from Hamed Traore on the left.

