MADRID (AP)Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday.

Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more.

Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17 before leaving to take over Argentina.

He replaced Julen Lopetegui a day after he was fired following the team’s poor start to the season. Lopetegui was let go on Wednesday night after Sevilla lost at home to Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the Champions League.

Sevilla was reportedly negotiating with Sampaoli for days and the coaching change was considered only a question of time.

He inherits a club in 17th place in the Spanish league and winless in three Champions League games.

Sevilla hosts a strong Athletic Bilbao side on Saturday before visiting Dortmund next week.

