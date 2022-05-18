KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Daniel Salloi scored two goals to spark Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Salloi gave Sporting KC (3-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Lucas Esteves pulled the Rapids (4-5-3) even with a goal in the 29th minute.

Salloi’s game-winner came five minutes into the second half.

The Rapids outshot Sporting KC 10-6 and had a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting KC.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.