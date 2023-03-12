BUFFALO BILLS (14-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Jordan Poyer, RB Devin Singletary, DL Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, QB Case Keenum, LB Tyler Matakevich, P Sam Martin, RB Taiwan Jones, WR Cole Beasley, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Jake Kumerow, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Bobby Hart, OL Rodger Saffold, OL David Quessenberry, OL Greg Van Rotten, LB A.J. Klein, DB Jaquan Johnson, S Dean Marlowe.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Dane Jackson, DB Cam Lewis.

NEEDS: More salary cap space. The Bills have to first start cutting players or restructuring salaries before they can even begin filling their numerous needs, which will include the likelihood of having to replace long-time defensive fixtures Edmunds and Poyer. The process began Sunday, with linebacker Matt Milano agreeing to sign a two-year contract extension in a move that frees up $6 million against the cap, with additional moves yet to be made. Edmunds’ anticipated departure leaves a huge hole in the middle of Buffalo’s defense, while Poyer was part of a veteran defensive secondary that included starters Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White. The Bills could use more experienced depth at receiver after Gabe Davis failed to establish himself at the No. 2 role opposite Stefon Diggs. Both lines are once again in transition, though Saffold and Phillips expressed interest in returning under relatively modest contracts.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million over the cap.

—

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL