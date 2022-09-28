LONDON (AP)New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of practice on Wednesday for the NFL’s first international game of the season with a back injury that has plagued him all season.

Two other starters on the Saints’ offense – wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk – also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2).

If Winston can’t play, coach Dennis Allen could turn to backup Andy Dalton or versatile tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, both of whom took reps Wednesday at the training facility of rugby club London Irish.

Thomas left Sunday’s game with a toe injury. The veteran wideout has caught three of Winston’s four touchdown passes this season.

Ramczyk played the whole game against the Panthers after being listed as questionable with an elbow injury.

Two other wide receivers with injury concerns attended Wednesday’s practice. Tre’Quan Smith (concussion) participated in drills. Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited to a light individual workout.

—

