ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Jaylen Murray had 22 points in Saint Peter’s 70-62 victory over Rider on Wednesday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Murray was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Peacocks (14-17). Jayden Saddler scored 11 points while going 4 of 4 from the field. Mouhamed Sow finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Mervin James finished with 13 points for the Broncs (16-14). Zahrion Blue added 12 points for Rider. In addition, Dwight Murray Jr. had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.