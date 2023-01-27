DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Javon Pickett scored 14 points off the bench to spark Saint Louis to a 74-70 victory over Davidson on Friday night.

Pickett finished 7 of 13 from the floor for the Billikens (15-6, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Javonte Perkins added 13 points and Yuri Collins scored 12.

Sam Mennenga led the Wildcats (10-11, 3-6) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Foster Loyer pitched in with 13 points and four assists. Grant Huffman scored 13.

Perkins scored 10 in the second half to help the Billikens rally from a 38-34 halftime deficit.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Saint Louis visits Fordham, while Davidson hosts VCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.