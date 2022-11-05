OGDEN, Utah (AP)Asher O’Hara ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and undefeated Sacramento State beat Weber State 33-30 on Saturday in a meeting of FCS top-10 teams.

After O’Hara went in from the 1-yard line for a 30-14 lead to open the fourth quarter, Abraham Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards – his third 100-yard return this season – but a two-point conversion failed and the Hornets’ lead was 10.

The teams exchanged field goals with Kyle Sentkowski’s 43-yarder with just under two minutes left providing the winning cushion after Weber State’s Bronson Barron scored on a keeper with 16 seconds remaining.

Asher was 10-of-13 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. Jake Dunniway added another touchdown toss. Marshel Martin had both TD catches. O’Hara rushed for 81 yards on 25 carries with two short touchdown runs for the Hornets (9-0, 6-0 Big Sky), ranked third in the coaches poll.

Barron was 15-of-38 passing for 153 yards and two TDs and an interception plus his rushing TD in the game’s final seconds for the Wildcats (7-2, 4-2), ranked sixth.

Sacramento State is off to the best start in program history and is a win short for tying the program record for victories in a season (10 in 1998). The Hornets have won 17 straight Big Sky games.

—

