SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Cameron Skattebo ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, Jake Dunniway threw a pair of touchdown passes, and Sacramento State routed Northern Colorado 55-7 on Saturday night.

Fourth-ranked Sacramento State (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) is off to a program best 5-0 start and is the only FCS team to not trail in a game this season.

Marcus Fulcher had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 4-yarder midway through the second as the Hornets built a 24-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Dunniway threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Marshel Martin and an 11-yarder to Parker Clayton sandwiched between Skattebo’s 17-yard TD run.

Dunniway was 20-of-28 passing for 258 yards. Martin had six catches for 103 yards.

Elijah Dotson had a 2-yard touchdown run for Northern Colorado (2-4, 1-2).

Sacramento State also routed Northern Colorado the previous two meetings at home. The Hornets won 50-21 in 2017 and 50-0 in 2019.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2