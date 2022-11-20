SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Fox scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining that extended Sacramento’s lead to six points. The Kings have won eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 0-4.

Harrison Barnes had a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds. He hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to help secure the victory.

Kevin Huerter hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as all of the Kings’ starters scored in double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, had 24 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points for Detriot, which has lost seven consecutive games and 10 of its last 11.

NETS 127, GRIZZLIES 115

NEW YORK (AP) – Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and Brooklyn beat short-handed Memphis.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points, giving him at least 25 in all 17 games this season. But it was the surprise scoring Irving and Simmons sparking the Nets in this one. Simmons had his first 20-point game since for playing for the 76ers in the 2021 playoffs, and Yuta Watanabe had 16.

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points for the Grizzlies, who were without All-Star Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Nets announced Irving would be available to play Sunday morning, after he apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material on his Twitter page. They suspended him days later after he had refused to apologize or clarify his beliefs, and he missed eight games.

SUNS 116, KNICKS 95

PHOENIX (AP) – Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and Phoenix used a dominating second half to beat New York.

Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Suns, playing without Chris Paul (right heel injury) for the sixth straight game, got 3-pointers from eight players.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead the Knicks. RJ Barrett finished with 12 points and Quentin Grimes scored 10.

CAVALIERS 113, HEAT 87

CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and Cleveland played one of its best games in weeks, rolling past banged-up Miami.

After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss. Cleveland used a 21-2 tear in the second quarter to open a 19-point lead, and the Cavs pushed their advantage to 31 in the third.

Evan Mobley had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Bam Adebayo scored 21 to lead Miami after sitting out the previous two games with a bruised left knee. However, he didn’t have much help.

Miami was missing some key pieces as star forward Jimmy Butler (knee), starting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) and reserve guard Gabe Vincent (knee) were all out with injuries.

NUGGETS 98, MAVERICKS 97

DALLAS (AP) – Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and outmanned Denver went on to beat Dallas.

The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic. Instead, Cancar brought the Nuggets within a point, and the six-point swing paid off when Michael Porter Jr. hit the deciding 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining in the game.

A video review showed Doncic stepped out bounds before the second-quarter shot, and since the teams were already off the court, the game had to be picked up from that point after the break.

Bones Hyland scored a career-high 29 points, and Porter Jr. had 12 with his only made 3-pointer in five attempts providing the final scoring.

Josh Green had a career-high 23 points for Dallas, but his only miss on an 8-of-9 night, including 6 of 7 from 3, was from long range with the Mavericks leading by two in the final 70 seconds. Doncic scored 22 with a miss on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

LAKERS 123, SPURS 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and Los Angeles beat San Antonio to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January.

While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain, Davis came through with yet another prolific performance, producing three straight 30-point games for the first time since March 2020. Austin Reaves also scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half before the Lakers cruised to a victory that boosted the Pacific Division’s worst record to 5-10.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed the game with an illness after feeling unwell shortly before tipoff.

Devin Vassell scored 17 points for the Spurs, who have lost five straight and 10 of 11. Gorgui Dieng added seven points and seven rebounds while starting in place of injured Jakob Poeltl.

WARRIORS 127, ROCKETS 120

HOUSTON (AP) – Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as Golden State picked up its first road win in Houston.

The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start.

Andrew Wiggins hit 6 of 11 3s and scored 22 points for Golden State.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 30 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 22, and Jalen Green added 16. Rookie Tari Eason scored a career-high 19 points and added eight rebounds off the bench.

WIZARDS 106, HORNETS 102

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping Washington beat Charlotte.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn’t on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended.

All five Washington starters scored in double figures. The Wizards have won six of seven.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.

