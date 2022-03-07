SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State romped past South Dakota 83-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points for South Dakota State (29-4). Zeke Mayo added 13 points. Luke Appel had eight rebounds.

South Dakota State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for the Coyotes (19-12). Mason Archambault added 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had eight rebounds.

