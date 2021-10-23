Russell scores in 7th straight game, Sporting beats Sounders

SEATTLE (AP)Johnny Russell scored in the 79th minute to extend his goals streak to seven games and help Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday.

With Seattle’s loss, the New England Revolution (21-4-6) clinched the Supporters’ Shield for the best record in Major League Soccer. Kansas City (16-7-7) moved within three points of first-place Seattle (17-7-7) in the Western Conference.

Russell has scored six goals in seven career games against Seattle, including one in each of the three games this season.

Remi Walter opened the scoring in the fourth minute for Sporting K.C., and Nicolas Benezet tied it in the 58th.

RAPIDS 2, TIMBERS 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) – Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio scored, Braian Galvan had two assists and Colorado beat Portland to clinch a playoff spot.

William Yarbrough had four saves for his 12th shutout of the season for the Rapids (15-6-10).

Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.

RED BULLS 2, CREW 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Sean Nealis scored in the 87nd minute for his first MLS goal since 2019 and New York beat Columbus.

New York (12-11-7) is unbeaten in eight matches, with six wins. Columbus (10-13-8) has lost just two of its last seven.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the seventh minute, with Cristian Casseres Jr. finding the back of the net off of a corner kick. Miguel Berry tied it in the 18th.

FIRE 1, REAL SALT LAKE 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Robert Beric scored moments before halftime and Chicago held on to beat Real Salt Lake.

Beric stopped a cross by Miguel Angel Navarro, turned and blasted a shot inside the post in the 45th minute for Chicago (9-16-7). Gabriel Slonina had five saves for the Fire for the 17-year-old rookie’s fourth shutouts this season.

Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) has lost three straight games.

INTER MIAMI 5, FC CINCINNATI 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Gonzalo Higuain scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season. Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.

Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, Julian Carranza and Federico Higuain also scored. Brandon Vazquez scored for Cincinnati.

UNION 1, NASVILLE 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick, Andre Blake had his career-high 11th shutout of the season and Philadelphia beat Nashville.

Nashville’s Taylor Washington was called for a handball in the box and Przybylko converted from the spot in the 18th minute.

Philadelphia (13-8-10) has won four straight home matches. Nashville (11-4-16) lost for the first time since Sept. 18.

LOS ANGELES FC 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Cristian Arango scored for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman had a career-high seven saves to help Los Angeles FC tie Minnesota.

Arango played a bending free kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC (11-12-8) the lead in the 32nd minute.

Osvaldo Alonso tied it for Minnesota (12-10-9) in the 65th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 6, D.C. UNITED 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Thiago Andrade scored 36 seconds into the game, Valentin Castellanos added two goals and New York City FC set a franchise record for goals in its victory over D.C. United.

Maximiliano Moralez, Alexander Callens and Jesus Medina also scored for NYCFC (12-11-8). D.C. United dropped to 12-14-5.

MONTREAL 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

TORONTO (AP) – Substitute Jozy Altidore scored on a long-range free kick in stoppage time to give Toronto FC the tie with Montreal.

Altidore came on for Toronto (6-17-8) in the second half and beat goalkeeper James to the corner with a shot from well outside the penalty box.

Sunusi Ibrahim scored in the 55th minute for Montreal (11-10-10).

GALAXY 2, FC DALLAS 2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Javier ”Chicharito” Hernandez Balcazar scored from the penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget netted his first goal in more than five months and Los Angeles rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit for the tie.

Franco Jara gave Dallas (6-14-11) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. In the 41st, Jonathan Bond parried a shot by Jesus Ferreira but Jara was there to put away the rebound and make it 2-0.

Chicharito scored his 14th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 65th minute for the Galaxy (13-11-7).

Dallas is winless in its last nine games, which is tied with FC Cincinnati for the longest active unbeaten streak in MLS. It is the club’s longest winless streak since a 10-game drought in 2017.

EARTHQUAKES 1, WHITECAPS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the second consecutive game and San Jose tied Vancouver.

Kikanovic beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with a low shot from near the penalty spot to tie the score in the 60th minute for San Jose (9-12-10).

Bruno Miguel Gaspar, a 28-year old in his first MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

