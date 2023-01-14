AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP)Brandon Rush scored 30 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 85-69 on Saturday.

Rush shot 11 for 16, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (14-5, 6-2 Horizon League). Malek Green added 20 points while going 8 of 13 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Bryce McBride was 7 of 11 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) to finish with 19 points, while adding six assists.

The Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-3) were led by Jalen Moore, who posted 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Rocket Watts added 13 points for Oakland. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Grizzlies.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Youngstown State visits Green Bay and Oakland visits IUPUI.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.