MUNICH (AP)Danish teenager Holger Rune won the BMW Open final on Sunday to claim his first ATP Tour title after Botic van de Zandschulp was forced to retire.

The eighth-seeded van de Zandschulp led 4-3 in the opening set – with Rune serving at 40-15 – when he withdrew due to chest pains.

”This was probably the worst way to win a final,” said Rune, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday. ”I was obviously expecting a very tough match and he came out very strong. I just wish him all the best, a speedy recovery, and we all just hope to see him back on the court very soon.”

Rune, who stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round, did not drop a set at the clay-court tournament. He also ousted Jiri Lehecka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Oscar Otte on his way to his first final.

The 26-year-old van de Zandschulp was also playing his first final after seeing off Miomir Kecmanovic, Casper Ruud, Egor Gerasimov and Brandon Nakashima.

The 70th-ranked Rune became the third youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.

Rune is the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour this year.

”I’m super happy, of course,” Rune said. ”As I said, not the way I want it to end, but if I look through the week, what a week! … To be playing here in Munich and winning my first ATP title in front of such a brilliant crowd, I couldn’t really ask for more.”

—

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports