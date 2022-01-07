Rucker scores 22 to carry Army over Lehigh 77-55

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Queen's Island Urgent Care's (QIUC) Kakaako location has become a dedicated COVID testing site due to the recent surge in cases and the need for more testing in the community.

According to officials, those who are symptomatic will be able to walk in and get tested. Participants should bring an ID and insurance card. The minimum age for testing at this Kakaako location is 6-years-old.