Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Wednesday, July 28

TOKYO (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Wednesday, July 28, at the Tokyo Games:

—

BASKETBALL

WOMEN’S 3×3

The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum led all scorers in this tournament. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.

MEN’S 3×3

Latvia’s Karlis Lasmanis drained a shot from behind the arc to close the game and seal a gold-medal-winning 21-18 victory over the Russians in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics.

Lasmanis spotted up and swished the shot and then was dogpiled by his three Latvian teammates. They will bring home the country’s first medal of the Tokyo Games.

—

CYCLING

WOMEN’S TIME TRIAL

Annemiek van Vleuten roared to an emphatic victory in the women’s time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dutch rider led by more than six seconds at the first time check, then pushed it to an astonishing 28 seconds before she put the hammer down to finish in 30 minutes, 13.49 seconds at Fuji International Speedway.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland finished more than 56 seconds back to earn the silver medal and van Vleuten’s teammate Anna van der Breggen earned bronze.

MEN’S TIME TRIAL

Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial. He added a gold medal to the bronze won by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogecar in the road race.

Roglic’s closest rival was Dutch time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin, who finished more than a minute behind to win his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Rohan Dennis of Australia claimed the bronze medal.

The prerace favorite, Italian time trial champ Filippo Ganna, faded over the final kilometers and finished fifth.

—

DIVING

3-METER SYNCHRONIZED SPRINGBOARD

China won its third gold medal in diving at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard. They finished with 467.82 points after leading throughout the six-dive contest.

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the U.S. earned silver at 444.36. It’s the same color medal that Hixon won five years ago in Rio with a different partner.

Germany’s Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger rallied from sixth to take bronze at 404.73.

China earlier won gold in women’s 10-meter synchro and women’s 3-meter synchro. The Chinese took silver in men’s 10-meter synchro.

—

EQUESTRIAN

DRESSAGE INDIVIDUAL GRAND PRIX

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany has unseated Charlotte Dujardin of Britain for gold in the individual dressage competition.

German teammate Isabell Werth finished second with a score of 89.657%. She trailed Von Bredow-Werndl’s 91.732% in her Olympic debut. Dujardin came in third at 88.543% after winning the title in 2012 and 2016.

Von Bredow-Werndl also helped Germany win the team competition Tuesday for the country’s ninth title in 10 Olympics. She beat Werth for the best individual score then as well.

Werth earned her equestrian-record 12th medal but again came up short of the podium’s top spot. The longtime German rider has five silver medals in the individual competition but only one gold from the the 1996 Atlanta Games.

—

FENCING

MEN’S SABRE TEAM

South Korea has beaten Italy 45-26 to win the men’s team saber fencing final. It’s the South Koreans’ first gold of the Tokyo Olympics in a sport other than archery.

No. 1-ranked sabre fencer Oh Sanguk carved out a big lead for South Korea with a 5-0 win over Italy’s Aldo Montano in the second bout. His teammates Gu Bongil, Kim Junghwan and Kim Junho went on to extend the advantage.

South Korea retained the title it won in 2012. Team saber was off the Olympic program for the last Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

It was South Korea’s fourth gold medal in Tokyo. The other three were won in the team archery competitions.

Hungary took its third fencing medal in Tokyo with a 45-40 win over Germany for the bronze medal.

—

GYMNASTICS

MEN’S ALL-AROUND FINAL

Japanese teenager Daiki Hashimoto won a gold medal in men’s all-around.

The 19-year-old Hashimoto used a thrilling high bar routine during the final rotation to edge Xiao Ruoteng of China and reigning world champion Nikita Nagornyy.

Hashimoto’s all-around total of 88.465 points included a 14.933 on high bar. That was good enough for him to surge past Xiao and into the top spot. The gold is the third straight Olympic title for the Japanese gymnast. Kohei Uchimura won in 2012 and 2016.

The win was also a bit of redemption for Hashimoto. He thought his high bar set during the team final lifted Japan to gold but Nagornyy’s rock-solid floor exercise did just enough to give the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee the title.

—

JUDO

WOMEN’S 70-KILOGRAM

Chizuru Arai won Japan’s sixth gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics. She beat Austria’s Michaela Polleres in the final of the women’s 70-kilogram middleweight division. Arai reached her first Olympic final with three ippon victories. She survived a semifinal bout that lasted nearly 17 minutes against Russian athlete Madina Taimazova. The two-time world champion then claimed gold over Polleres with an early waza ari at the Budokan. Taimazova and the Netherlands’ Sanne van Dijke won bronze.

MEN’S 90-KILOGRAM

Lasha Bekauri of Georgia won an Olympic gold medal in judo in the 90-kilogram middleweight division by beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.

The 21-year-old Bekauri capped his impressive rise to judo’s elite levels with a waza ari on Trippel early in the final bout at the Budokan. He held on to win the fourth-ever gold medal in judo for Georgia.

Japan failed to win a gold medal in a men’s weight category for the first time in Tokyo when Krisztian Toth of Hungary knocked off Shoichiro Mukai by ippon 2:55 into golden score during their round of 16 bout. The powerhouse Japanese team had won the first four men’s gold medals in Tokyo.

Trippel beat Toth in the quarterfinals and went on to secure his first Olympic medal. Toth and Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan won bronze.

—

ROWING

WOMEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS

Romania’s Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won the first rowing gold medal of the Tokyo Games, in women’s double sculls. They bolted from the start and never let up in a dominating performance. The rowing medal events had been delayed for a day because of bad weather forecasts amid a tropical storm.

Once back on the water, the Romanians were never challenged and led by two boat lengths with just 500 meters to go. Bodnar and Radis are both just 22. New Zealand’s Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne won silver and the Dutch boat of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard won bronze.

MEN’S DOUBLE SCULLS

The French team of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias held off a late charge from the Netherlands over the final 50 meters to win the men’s double sculls by 0.2 seconds in Olympic record time of 6 minutes, 33 seconds.

China made a strong move out of the start before falling back even with the French and the Netherlands. The Dutch boat of Melvin Twellarr and Stef Broenink briefly held the lead at 1,500 meters.

Boucheron and Androdias quickly reeled in the Dutch with a powerful push that was good enough to hold off a late charge at the finish line. China Zhiyu Liu and Liang Zhang finished third for bronze.

WOMEN’S FOUR

Australia’s women’s four set a new Olympic-best time to win the gold medal in windy conditions at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

The Australian boat led at each marker but had to fight off the Netherlands over the last 50 meters to win in 6 minutes, 15.37 seconds, just .34 seconds ahead of the Dutch boat. Ireland took bronze more than 5 seconds back.

MEN’S FOUR

The Australian men’s four charged to victory moments after the Aussie women claimed their gold.

Australia had bolted to the front by the 500-meter mark and never were challenged for the lead to reach in the finish line. Australia’s time of 5 minutes, 42.76 set a new Olympic record.

Romania fought a late surge by Italy to claim the silver medal. Italy won bronze.

MEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

The Netherlands set a new world record in men’s quadruple sculls with a sprint over the final 500 meters to win the gold medal.

Their time of 5 minutes, 32.03 seconds beat the previous mark of 5:32.26 set by Ukraine at the 2014 world championships.

The Dutch boat was fourth after the first 500 meters but had closed to second by the next marker. A late push overtook Great Britain for the lead.

Great Britain then held off a late charge by Australia to win silver. Australia’s bronze was the country’s third medal of the day after winning gold in men’s and women’s four.

WOMEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

China smashed the world record in women’s quadruple sculls to win gold.

The Chinese boat finished in 6 minutes, 0.13 seconds and shaved nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by the Netherlands in 2014. The race was never close. Poland won silver more than 6 seconds behind the Chinese. Australia won bronze for that country’s fourth medal of the day.

—

RUGBY

Fiji beat New Zealand 27-12 to successfully defend the title it won when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The gold in Rio was Fiji’s first Olympic medal in any sport. Now the Pacific island nation has two.

The silver medal was a vast improvement for New Zealand, which missed the podium in 2016. Argentina beat 2016 finalist Britain 17-12 for the bronze.

—

SWIMMING

MEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY

Kristof Milak of Hungary romped to a dominating victory in the men’s 200-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Milak won the the gold by about two body lengths, backing up his status as one of the biggest favorites at the Olympic pool. He touched in 1 minute, 51.25 seconds — some 2 1/2 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Japan’s Tomoru Honda, who finished in 1:53.73.

The bronze went to Italy’s Federico Burdisso in 1:54.45.

WOMEN’S 200M FREESTYLE

Ariarne Titmus gave the Australian women their third individual swimming gold with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle. Titmus set an Olympic record of 1 minute, 53.50 seconds.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong won silver and Penny Oleksiak of Canada won bronze. American Katie Ledecky finished fifth.

WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi swept the women’s individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics.

She rallied to win the 200-meter medley, beating Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass. Ohashi had previously won the 400-meter individual medley.

The winning time was 2 minutes, 8.52 seconds. Walsh took the silver in 2:08.65, while the bronze went to Douglass in 2:09.04.

WOMEN’S 1500M FREESTYLE

Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle, which made its Olympic debut for women this year.

About an hour after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle, Ledecky held off teammate Erica Sullivan to win the metric mile in 15 minutes, 37.34 seconds.

Sullivan claimed the silver in 15:41.41, while Germany’s Sarah Kohler grabbed the bronze in 15:42.91.

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Britain won the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay at the Olympics for the first time since 1908, but just missed a world record.

With a powerhouse group that included the 1-2 finishers in the 200 freestyle, Britain blew away the field in 6 minutes, 58.58 seconds. That was just off the world record set by the Americans at the 2009 world championships.

The 200-meter gold medalist, Tom Dean, led off for the British. James Guy and Matthew Richards took the middle legs before 200-meter silver medalist Duncan Scott swam the anchor leg. It was the first British gold in the event since it made its debut at the first London Games.

Russia claimed the silver in 7:01.81, while Australia took the bronze in 7:01.84.

WEIGHTLIFTING

MEN’S 73-KILOGRAM

Shi Zhiyong of China set a world record and won his second gold medal in weightlifting in the men’s 73-kilogram category.

Shi lifted 166 kilograms in the snatch and 198 in the clean and jerk for a total 364kg. That was one kilogram more than his previous record.

Julio Mayora of Venezuela took silver and Rahmat Erwin Abdullah of Indonesia took bronze.

Shi won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in what was then the 69kg category before the classes were reorganized.

—

