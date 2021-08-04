Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Wednesday, August 4

TOKYO (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Wednesday, August 4, at the Tokyo Games:

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Russia’s Svetlana Romashina claimed her record sixth Olympic gold medal in artistic swimming, teaming with Svetlana Kolesnichenko to win the duet.

The Russians were heavy favorites in a sport they have dominated for more than two decades. Their last Olympic loss in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming came at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The Russian pair received marks of 98.8000 for their free routine for a combined score of 195.9079.

The silver went to China’s Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan at 192.4499, while Ukraine’s Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk beat out Japan for the bronze with 189.4620.

BOXING

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Arlen Lopez has won his second Olympic boxing gold medal for Cuba, beating Britain’s Benjamin Whittaker in the light heavyweight final at the Kokugikan Arena.

Lopez outclassed the defense-minded Whittaker to win the fight on four of the five judges’ scorecards. Cuba had never won gold at light heavyweight in its decorated Olympic boxing history until Julio Cesar La Cruz claimed the title in Rio de Janeiro.

Russian athlete Imam Khataev and Cuban-born Loren Alfonso of Azerbaijan won light heavyweight bronze medals.

CYCLING

MEN’S TEAM PURSUIT

Italy broke its own world record to win the gold medal in men’s team pursuit cycling at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan stopped the clock in 3:42.032 to edge world champion Denmark in a dramatic final at the Izu Velodrome. Denmark finished in 3:42.203.

The Italians led through the first half of the 4,000-meter race, then watched as the Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen pulled ahead.

Over the last five laps, the Italians wiped out a deficit of nearly a half-second to win the gold medal.

Australia, the silver medalist in Rio, took the bronze.

EQUESTRIAN

INDIVIDUAL JUMPING

Ben Maher earned Britain its second straight gold in equestrian individual jumping by besting five riders in a jump off.

Maher follows Nick Skelton, who retired shortly after winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, to give the country its second gold overall in the event.

Just six of the 30 finalists completed their runs without penalty, and Maher, riding Explosion, had the fastest time out of all of them in the jump-off round at 37.85.

Peder Fredricson of Sweden earned silver for the second straight games with a jump-off time of 38.02 seconds. Maikel van der Vleuten of the Netherlands won bronze at 38.90.

MARATHON SWIMMING

WOMEN’S 10KM

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the women’s 10-kilometer marathon swimming event.

Cunha touched first in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30.8 seconds on Wednesday morning, finishing nine-tenths of a second ahead of defending champion Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands.

Van Rouwendaal took silver in 1:59.31.7.

Kareena Lee of Australia earned bronze in 1:59.32.5.

Cunha won her first medal in her third Olympics. She was 10th five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and fifth in the 2008 Beijing Games.

SAILING

MEN’S TWO-PERSON DINGHY

Mat Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia have won the two-person dinghy event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Belcher won gold at the London Olympics in 2012 in the 470 class and combined with Ryan to win the silver medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Belcher and Ryan only had to finish the last race without penalty to clinch the gold medal.

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden won the silver medal and Spain’s Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz and Jordi Xammar took bronze.

WOMEN’S TWO-PERSON DINGHY

Britain won gold in the two-person dinghy sailing event.

Hannah Mills became the first British woman to win at least three Olympic medals in sailing. She and Eilidh McIntyre won at Enoshima Yacht Harbor. Britain also won in Rio in 2016.

Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland won silver. Ogar, 39, becomes the oldest woman to win an Olympic medal in sailing.

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France won bronze.

SKATEBOARDING

WOMEN’S PARK

Sakura Yosozumi of Japan won the inaugural Olympic women’s park event in skateboarding, solidifying Japan’s dominance of the sport making its Olympic debut.

The silver went to Kokona Hiraki, who at 12 became Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist.

Britain’s Sky Brown prevented a Japanese medal sweep, taking the bronze.

Yosozumi won with a trick-filled first run that scored 60.09, the only score to break 60 points in the event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 200M

Andre de Grasse of Canada won gold in the 200-meter race five years after finishing second to Usain Bolt.

De Grasse won in a national record time of 19.62 seconds, holding off two Americans for the medals.

Kenneth Bednarek won silver in a personal best 19.68 seconds and 2019 world champion Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74.

WOMEN’S 400M HURDLES

American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds. She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.

McLaughlin set the previous world record of 51.90 seconds in June. Muhammad, who set the world record twice in 2019 and won the world championship gold medal that year, finished in 51.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03.

MEN’S 800M

Emmanuel Korir won gold and led a Kenyan one-two finish in the 800 meters.

Korir pushed his way past Australia’s Peter Bol on the last turn and surged home to win in 1 minute, 45.06 seconds. It was Kenya’s fourth straight victory in the 800 at the Olympics.

Teammate Ferguson Rotich took silver with a late kick to overtake Poland’s Patryk Dobek, who held on for bronze ahead of Bol.

Kenya has claimed this title at every Olympics since Beijing 2008.

WOMEN’S 3,000M STEEPLECHASE

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda made her move on the last lap and pulled away for the win in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final.

Chemutai set a new national record with her time of 9 minutes, 1.45 seconds. American Courtney Frerichs took off from the pack with around 2 1/2 laps to go. She was chased down by Chemutai but held on down the stretch for silver. Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya was third.

Emma Coburn of the United States was disqualified for what was listed as a lane infringement after finishing behind the field. She earned bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

MEN’S HAMMER THROW

Wojciech Nowicki of Poland finally has a gold medal after winning the men’s hammer throw.

The 32-year-old Nowicki led from the first round and improved with each of his first three attempts to reach a personal best 82.52 meters, the winning mark.

He was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and won bronze medals at three world championships.

Eivind Henriksen of Norway set a national record with a 81.58 throw in the fifth round and finished with the silver medal.

Four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland took bronze with a mark of 81.53.

WEIGHTLIFGING

MEN’S OVER-109KG

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia has set three world records to retain his title in the heaviest men’s weightlifting category, while Syria earned its first medal since the country’s civil war began.

Talakhadze lifted a world-record 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 in the clean and jerk for a total 488. All three figures broke his own world records.

That beat Iran’s Ali Davoudi into second place by the vast margin of 47kg.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total 424kg. Syria’s last Olympic medal in any sport was a boxing bronze in 2004.

WRESTLING

WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 62KG

Japan’s Yukako Kawai held on to defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova 4-3 in the women’s freestyle 62-kilogram final.

Tynybekova, the No. 1 seed, had won her first three matches by a combined score of 24-0.

It was Japan’s first wrestling gold medal at these Olympics.

Kawai’s sister, Risako Kawai, will wrestle for the second Olympic gold of her career on Thursday in the 57-kg class.

In the bronze medal matches, Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Grigorjeva 3-1 and Bulgaria’s Taybe Mustafa Yusein beat the Russian Olympic Committee’s Liubov Ovcharova 10-0 in a match that lasted 56 seconds

MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 67KG

Iran’s Mohammadreza Geraei beat Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov 9-1 to win gold in the men’s Greco-Roman 67-kilogram class.

Germany’s Frank Staebler defeated Georgia’s Ramaz Zoidze 5-4 in one of the bronze medal matches. Staebler had previously announced he would retire after the Olympics. The 32-year-old is a three-time world champion who ended his career by winning his first Olympic medal.

Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed defeated Russian Olympic Committee’s Artem Surkov in the other bronze medal match.

MEN’S GRECO-ROMAN 87KG

Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk beat Hungary’s Viktor Lorincz 5-1 in the men’s Greco-Roman 87 kilogram final.

Beleniuk, the No. 2 seed, was an Olympic silver medalist in 2016. Lorincz was the No. 1 seed.

In bronze medal matches, Germany’s Denis Kudla defeated Egypt’s Mohamed Metwally and Serbia’s Zurabi Datunashvili beat Croatia’s Ivan Huklek.

