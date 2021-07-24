Sandoval loses no-hitter in 9th, Angels beat Twins 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Patrick Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Saturday night.

Sandoval, a 24-year-old lefty who began the game with a 3-13 career record, struck out a career-high 13.

There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season. The big league record of eight was set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was permitted.

The Twins hadn’t come close to a hit until Rooker, who fanned his first three times up, flared an opposite-field fly that fell just inside the line in right.

Sandoval (3-4) smiled after the ball fell, retired the next batter and then was pulled after 108 pitches. He walked one and hit two.

Closer Raisel Iglesias allowed an RBI double to Josh Donaldson before getting his 21st save in 25 chances.

Jose Berrios (7-5) allowed two unearned runs in seven innings in perhaps his final start for Minnesota.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Framber Valdez and the Houston bullpen took a no-hit try into the eighth inning and Astros sent Texas to its season-worst 11th straight loss.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single against reliever Ryne Stanek in the eighth. Center fielder Myles Straw sprinted in and made a diving attempt to catch the ball, but it bounced just in front of his glove.

The Rangers have already been no-hit twice this season, by Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres on April 9 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees on May 19.

Valdez (6-2) needed 99 pitches to get through six hitless innings, his count built up by walking a career high-tying six. After Bryan Abreu extended the no-hit bid through seven, Stanek came on in the eighth and gave up a hit on his second pitch.

Yordan Alvarez homered in the seventh and Carlos Correa added two RBIs for the Astros, who won their 60th game.

Kyle Gibson (6-3) was the loser.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) – Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and New York beat the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees. They are 3-9 this season against their longtime rivals.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kike Hernandez for his 18th save.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner’s RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (2-3) relieved and allowed Giancarlo Stanton’s bloop, ground-rule double. Odor drove his tying hit off the Green Monster and Torres followed a single that dropped in down the right-field line.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (6-4) gave up three runs – one earned – in seven innings, striking out four and walking three.

RAYS 8, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run homers, Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs and Tampa Bay beat Cleveland for the 11th straight time.

The Rays moved into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. They have not lost to the Indians since May 24, 2019. The franchise’s longest winning streak against an opponent is 12 against Baltimore in 2008.

Meadows, Choi and Brett Phillips each homered in the first three innings to help Tampa Bay build a 4-1 lead against J.C. Mejia (1-6). Choi also drove in runs in the seventh and ninth, and Meadows hit his second two-run shot in the ninth.

Louis Head (1-0), a 31-year-old rookie, earned his first major league victory with two-plus innings of relief. The right-hander spent nine seasons in the minors – the first seven in the Indians’ organization – before debuting with the Rays on April 25.

Indians manager Terry Francona was sent home by the team’s medical staff before the game as he battles a lingering head cold. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale assumed his duties.

DODGERS 1, ROCKIES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and Los Angeles beat Colorado to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities.

Barnes connected on a slider from Kyle Freeland (1-5) and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning.

Tony Gonsolin (2-1) allowed only two hits, struck out seven and matched a season-high by going 5 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading Arizona past Chicago.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games.

Merrill Kelly (7-7) was the winner, and former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) took the loss.

Andrew Young also homered for Arizona. Willson Contreras connected for Chicago.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Matt Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings in another outstanding performance and Baltimore beat fading Washington.

Harvey (5-10) allowed only one baserunner – Trea Turner hit a double in the fourth. The right-hander struck out four.

Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo homer, and the Orioles added three more runs in the sixth. Washington, which scratched ace Max Scherzer before the game because of triceps discomfort, has lost 14 of its last 19.

Dillon Tate worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Juan Soto homered for the Nationals. Jon Lester (3-5) was the loser.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and Seattle beat Oakland.

It was the second game in a row Seattle has won on a wild pitch after Dylan Moore scored from second on Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win. They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their last 12.

Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. Kendall Graveman (3-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Haniger staked the Mariners to a 4-3 lead in the fifth with his third multi-homer game of the season. He’s one of six players in baseball with 10 or more games with multiple extra-base hits. He doubled off the left-center wall in the first and hit a solo homer to the same spot in the third where Ramon Laureano pounded his glove into the top of the wall after having a fan who was out of play pull the ball out of his mitt.

Haniger added his 25th homer in the fifth with Ty France aboard for a 4-3 lead. He’s now reached base safely in 22 of 23 games with nine homers and 21 RBIs over that span. He was at the plate when Trivino launched his wild pitch.

MARLINS 3, PADRES 2

MIAMI (AP) – Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer for an early lead, but Miami rallied late to beat San Diego,

Jesus Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy Leon and allowed consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar’s single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.

Braxton Garrett (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in the longest start of his career. Dylan Floro pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi Garcia got his 15th save in 17 chances with a scoreless ninth.

San Diego starter Ryan Weathers hit his first major league home run, a solo shot in the third.

BRAVES 15, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson homered to lead Atlanta past Philadelphia.

The Braves move back into a tie for second place in the National League East with Philadelphia at 48-49.

Josh Tomlin (4-0) picked up the win in relief. Vince Velasquez (3-5) was the loser.

BREWERS 6, WHITE SOX 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off Jose Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo Lopez in the eighth. The Brewers acquired the slugging first baseman from Toronto on July 6.

Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep for the Brewers in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 41,686.

Burnes (6-4) struck out six and allowed four hits, two walks and one run to help the Brewers earn the 4,000th victory in franchise history.

Carlos Rodon (8-4) took the loss.

REDS 5, CARDINALS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jesse Winker homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

Joey Votto also homered to help the Reds overcome three errors and extend their winning streak against St. Louis to six games.

Castillo (4-10) settled down to retire 11 of the last 13 batters he faced. Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save. Jake Woodford (2-2) was the loser.

PIRATES 10, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits in Pittsburgh’s victory over NL West-leading San Francisco.

Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and hit his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Kevin Gausman (9-4).

Giants manager Gabe Kapler had outfielder Mike Tauchman pitch the ninth to spare the bullpen. Tauchman allowed one run and three hits.

Pirates starter Wil Crowe (2-5) held San Francisco to two runs and four hits hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out a career-high nine strikeouts and four walks.

ROYALS 9, TIGERS 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in Kansas City’s comeback victory over Detroit.

Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.

Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.

Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner. Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.

Kyle Funkhouser (4-1) allowed all five runs in the seventh for Detroit. Akil Baddoo hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Tigers.

BLUE JAYS 10, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – All-Star Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto’s five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York to stop a three-game losing streak.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for the Blue Jays,.

Trevor Richards (4-0) got the win, pitching a scoreless inning in relief.

Taijuan Walker (7-4) was the loser.