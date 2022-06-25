NORWALK, Ohio (AP)Ron Capps took the No. 1 position in Funny Car qualifying at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

The defending series champion coming off a victory last week at Bristol, Tennessee, Capps had a run of 3.901 seconds at 328.38 mph Friday in his Toyota GR Supra that stood up Saturday.

”It was a great job by our team,” Capps said. ”We’re going to have cloud cover tomorrow and it’s going to be fast, and you’re going to see a lot of great side-by-side racing. To get that No. 1, these are so hard to get. It’s going to be a dogfight tomorrow and a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Brittany Force took the top spot in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Force had a track-record run of 3.666 at 333.08 on Friday. Enders ran a 6.537 at 210.11 in a Camaro on Friday, and Krawiec rode to his 50th career No. 1 on Saturday with a 6.798 at 199.05 on a Suzuki.