ROME (AP)Substitute Paulo Dybala scored to send Roma into the Italian Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over second-division club Genoa on Thursday.

Dybala was brought on at halftime and he changed the game as Roma’s attack instantly looked more dangerous.

He scored what was to prove the winner in the 64th minute, gathering a pass from Gianluca Mancini and weaving his way towards goal, beating several players before firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had hit the post in the first half with Roma’s only real goalscoring opportunity.

Roma will face either Serie A leader Napoli or bottom club Cremonese in the quarterfinals. They face each other on Tuesday.

FIORENTINA THROUGH

Fiorentina will play Torino in the next round after comfortably seeing off Serie A struggler Sampdoria with a 1-0 win.

Torino surprisingly eliminated Milan on Wednesday after extra time, despite playing 50 minutes with 10 men.

Antonin Barak scored the only goal of the game in Florence in the 25th minute when Sampdoria failed to properly deal with a cross from the left from Aleksa Terzic.

Luka Jovic also had a goal ruled out for Fiorentina for offside.

Samp’s night worsened in stoppage time when defender Jeison Murillo was sent off following a second yellow card.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports