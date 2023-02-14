Virginia Tech looks to continue to build momentum in the final stretch of the regular season when it visits struggling Georgia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) are coming off their first road win of the season Saturday, a 93-87 victory over Notre Dame that marked their fourth win in their past six games following a seven-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech (9-16, 2-13) is reeling, having lost for the 10th time in its past 11 games following a 71-70 setback in the final seconds at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Virginia Tech took control against Notre Dame by going on an 11-4 run to take a 70-63 advantage with 9:21 to go. The Hokies made 10 straight shots — including seven by Grant Basile — during a seven-minute stretch in the second half, capped by Basile’s layup that extended their advantage to 85-75 with 3:49 remaining.

Basile tied his career high of 33 points, with 28 coming in the second half, to go along with seven rebounds, while Justyn Mutts added 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Sean Pedulla and MJ Collins finished with 12 points apiece for the Hokies.

“We need to play better defensively, obviously. That’s just too many points to give up,” Basile said. “When we’re shooting it well like we did tonight, obviously we can win the game, but then there’s games where we don’t shoot it very well and we lose. That’s kind of been our issue.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech didn’t finish strong against the Demon Deacons.

After the Yellow Jackets squandered a five-point lead with 2:07 to go to trail 69-68 with 13 seconds remaining, Deivon Smith’s layup put Georgia Tech ahead 70-69 with six seconds left.

However, Tyree Applebee drew a shooting foul and sank a pair of free throws with two seconds left to win it for Wake Forest.

“That one stings, because we had the game,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “That’s the way the ball bounces.”

Ja’von Franklin had 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, while Smith added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jalon Moore and Lance Terry finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

